Police arrest 6 people for allegedly stealing $70K from West Des Moines grocery store

A group of six people robbed a family-owned grocery store on Saturday, stealing an estimated $70,000 before being caught and arrested by police, the owners say.

La Michoacana has been serving Mexican groceries and signature dishes in the Historic Valley Junction neighborhood of West Des Moines for nearly two decades, according to 17-year-old Jesus Castro-Dominguez, whose parents and older brother co-own the store.

The store also routinely helps local businesses and construction companies cash checks and helps people transfer money back to family members in Mexico, according to Castro-Dominguez's brother and one of the store's owners Diego Castro.

Castro-Dominguez said he was working behind the cash register on Saturday when a group of four men and two women entered the store and ordered tacos. While his other brother made the tacos, Castro-Dominguez said one of the women asked him for help in the seasoning section.

"In my head, I thought it was a normal customer that needed help," he said.

Diego Castro said his little brother "is always happy to help any customer that comes into our store."

As Castro-Dominguez went over to the spices aisle to assist the customer, a member of the group went behind the cash register and "took several bags from under the register," court records show. Castro-Dominguez said he then noticed the group all left together without waiting for their tacos.

He said he found the behavior was suspicious, but he didn't notice anything wrong until a few minutes later when someone came in to cash a check.

"I go to grab the money to change the check and there's nothing there," Castro-Dominguez said. He immediately called 911, suspecting the group of people stole the money.

Police were able to identify the alleged assailants using security footage from the store, according to court records. The group made it all the way to South Charles before they were caught and arrested on charges of first-degree theft. Even though the alleged robbers have been caught, police only recovered $1,138 out of the more than $70,000 of cash and checks Diego Castro said had been stolen.

"It's impacted us in a really bad way," Castro said, adding that he's tried to reach out to local companies who they helped cash checks to see if they're able to cancel the checks and reimburse the store. As far as the cash goes, Castro and his brother said the family, whose main source of income comes from the store, will have to figure out how to move on without it for now.

"We're just trying to figure out what to do because it's a lot of money that went missing" Castro-Dominguez said. "It's not like we can just move on."

The family has made a GoFundMe page to try to raise money after the robbery.

Their father, Jesus Castro, came to the United States legally when he was 14 years old to try to pursue the American dream, Castro wrote on the page.

"With no education but a drive to have a better life for his family. Both my Mother and father have worked so hard to get ahead with our business for 18 years now. They work 7 days a week and even are open on holidays. Any donations would be greatly appreciated and will help us to continue with our family business open," Castro wrote.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: West Des Moines police arrest 6 people in connection to robbery