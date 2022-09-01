An Abilene man was arrested Tuesday on Third Degree Felony charges of possession of child pornography, police said Thursday.

Bennett Lloyd Stone, 63, was arrested at his home in the 2900 block of Nonesuch Road, according to a release from the Abilene Police Department.

According to reports, the APD's Special Bureau Cyber Crimes division, working with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division, executed a search warrant at Bennett's residence for child porn.

During the search, "more images were found in his possession," police said.

Stone was booked into the Taylor County Jail. His bond is $15,000.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Police arrest 63-year-old Abilene man on child porn possession charges