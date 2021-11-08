Police make arrest after 72-year-old pedestrian killed in Smithfield hit-and-run

Smithfield police have arrested a woman they say fatally struck a 72-year-old pedestrian last week.

Antwanette Ruffin, a 30-year-old Smithfield woman, has been charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury or death, according to a news release.

The arrest comes four days after Fernando Suarez of Four Oaks was fatally struck on West Market Street around 9 p.m. Nov. 4, according to police.

Authorities said at the time they were searching for a dark Volkswagen Jetta with damage in its front, The News & Observer reported.