Police arrest 8, seize drugs and guns in downtown Seattle operation

Seattle police arrested eight people and seized two guns and more than 130 grams of drugs in a three-hour span during an operation in downtown Seattle on Saturday.

The operation focused on the intersections of Third Avenue and Pike Street, and Second Avenue and Bell Street.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers in the 300 block of Pike Street saw a man and woman make multiple drug deals around 1:15 p.m. As police went to arrest them, the woman gave a pill bottle to another woman, whom police also arrested.

Police said the woman who was making drug deals had powdered fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a gun. She was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute. Police also requested charges for unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon.

The pills in the bottle were fentanyl pills, police said. The second woman was also booked for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

The man had methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, and several credit cards that didn’t belong to him, including one that was reported stolen in Seattle in late 2022. The man was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and possession of stolen property.

The man was declined at the King County Jail for health reasons, so police took him to Harborview Medical Center. Due to staffing constraints, police couldn’t keep the man in custody for the duration of his treatment. He was released at the hospital.

Fifteen minutes after those three suspects were arrested, an officer saw a warrant suspect in the 1500 block of Third Avenue. Police stopped him and found he had fentanyl, methamphetamine and a gun. Since he is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms. Police booked the man into the King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers around the 200 block of Bell Street saw four men making several drug deals. Police said it appeared the men were working together. Police arrested all four men and seized crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin. All four men were booked into the King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

In total, police seized approximately: