Police make arrest after 85-year-old woman was struck and killed on North Main Street

PROVIDENCE − A Providence woman is scheduled for arraignment today in what police say was a hit-and-run pedestrian crash that killed an 85-year-old woman last week, according to the Providence police.

The police announced the arrest of Caitlin Kelly, 27, on Friday, two days after the crash that killed Vanda Makovetskiy, who was on a morning walk with her husband when she was struck at about 6:17 a.m. Wednesday, the police said.

Kelly was charged with neglecting a duty to stop in an accident resulting in personal injury, according to the Providence police. She was also issued a traffic tribunal summons for failing to report an accident.

She was held pending arraignment in District Court, the police said.

Makovetskiy was crossing North Main Street near Pleasant Street when she was hit, the police said. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and police learned later Wednesday that she had died.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Police arrest Caitlin Kelly in pedestrian death of Providence woman