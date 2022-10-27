Police make arrest after active shooter hoax at Springfield Catholic Central HS this week

Springfield Police have arrested a 12-year-old girl in connection to a false report of an active shooter, according to the Springfield City Manager.

Investigators believe she was the one to call and make a false report claiming an active shooter was on the Catholic Central School’s campus on Tuesday morning, the city manager said.

The building was put on lockdown as Springfield police conducted a search of the building, the city manager said.

Police then determined that no actual threat existed, no one was injured and the report was a hoax, according to the city manager.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, she was arrested on a charge of inducing panic and placed in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, the city manager said.



