Police arrest Akron man in South Hawkins Avenue shooting that left one person hospitalized

Akron police arrested a 38-year-old male in the Feb. 7 shooting of a man of the same age, according to an Akron Police Department and City of Akron joint news release.

Police arrested the suspect Wednesday afternoon after developing enough evidence to identify and link him to the shooting.

He is charged with felonious assault in connection to the shooting.

“Violence has no place in our community,” Mayor Shammas Malik said in a news release. “This arrest underscores our commitment to holding violent offenders accountable for their actions and we will continue to pursue justice in all cases where violence is committed in Akron."

The incident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 7 on the 1400 block of South Hawkins Avenue when the shooter approached the victim in a parking lot and shot him during an altercation.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

