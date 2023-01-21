Police make arrest in alleged hit and run that led to death of teen
Jan. 20—The Marysville Police Department said Friday that an arrest was made Thursday in an alleged hit-and-run incident that led to the death of a 13-year-old female.
According to Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs, the vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident last Saturday evening was located by police at about 2:20 p.m. on Thursday after an "extensive investigation."
"Personnel were able to identify the driver of the suspect vehicle at the time of the collision," Sachs said in an email to the Appeal.