Police arrest alleged Peeping Tom for videotaping women in Marietta gas station bathroom

Mar. 25—A Jackson County man recorded multiple women in a Marietta gas station bathroom over a week-long period this month, according to police.

Between March 13 and March 20, Charles Hill, 32, of Commerce, allegedly spied and videotaped multiple female victims with his phone camera while standing on an adjacent toilet stall at the QuikTrip on 1900 Lower Roswell Road.

Hill was arrested Sunday and faces a felony charge for unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance and another felony charge for "peeping Tom."

He remains in Cobb jail without bond as of Friday afternoon.