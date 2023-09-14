Police arrest alleged Southland Mall shooter, shoplifter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested one of two men they say are responsible for shoplifting and shooting at Southland Mall in July.

Investigators said Lashawn Hunter, 23, and another man were caught on camera stealing designer jeans at the ICON store inside the mall before opening fire on the store manager.

Thieves fire shots at Southland Mall store manager

The manager told officers he chased the shoplifters to the parking lot, and they fired shots at him as they fled in a white sedan. One bullet shattered a window on the back of the mall.

Police said Hunter and his accomplice got away with about $3,000 in merchandise. The general manager of Southland Mall said there was $2,000 worth of damage to the building.

Hunter is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and theft of merchandise.

Hunter is also accused of stealing $500 worth of liquor from Tip Top Liquor on Madison Avenue on July 2 and stealing $144 worth of liquor from a display rack at Joe’s Liquor on Poplar on July 29.

The shooting at Southland Mall happened on the fourth of July.

Hunter is being held on a $65,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

