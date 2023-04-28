Police arrest alleged suspect behind New Hampshire explosions

Police have arrested the man they believe caused two explosions in Weare, New Hampshire this week, one of which injured a bystander.

Dale Stewart, 54, has been charged on multiple counts in connection to the two explosions that rocked the small Granite State town this week, ATF Boston announced.

The first pipe bomb exploded on Dustin Tavern Road just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night while the second explosion occurred 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning around 6 to 7 miles away on Sugar Hill Road.

Craig Waldron told Boston 25 News he was driving down the road when he noticed something smoldering and smoking. When Waldron went to investigate, what he described as a PVC pipe exploded, leaving him with minor cuts and shattering a window on his van.

“I was just trying to make sure there was no fires going on. And as soon as I saw it wasn’t a brush fire I started to move and then it exploded,” said Waldron. “It was loud, like somebody setting a cannon off on the fourth of July. You could hear it through the whole town.”

Boston ATF Special Agent In Charge Jim Ferguson asked the public to check their home cameras for anything that looks suspicious and acknowledged Waldron’s cooperation.

“The victim has been extremely cooperative. At this time we don’t believe he has any association with the planting of that device,” said Ferguson.

Concord Stage Road and Sugar Hill Road were shut down early Thursday morning while officials investigated the area.

Because former President Trump was in New Hampshire, the ATF alerted the Secret Service out of an abundance of caution.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more regarding the charges Dale Stewart is facing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

