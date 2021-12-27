Police arrest alleged teen gang members after car chase from Morro Bay to Atascadero

Two alleged teen gang members from Tulare County were spotted with a stolen car Sunday morning in Morro Bay and led authorities on a pursuit that ended in a crash into a telephone pole in Atascadero, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Morro Bay police were dispatched at 9:17 a.m. and located the car about 30 minutes later traveling north on the 1300 block of Main Street.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield, according to a department news release.

The vehicle, reported stolen to the Porterville Police Department, took off eastbound on Highway 41 and Morro Bay police pursued.

“As the vehicle entered Atascadero, a San Luis Obispo County (sheriff’s deputy) attempted to deploy spike strips at San Gabriel Road,” the Morro Bay news release said.

The suspect vehicle avoided the spike strips but then lost control of the car and crashed into a telephone pole, police said.

“After the collision, two suspects fled on foot and were later apprehended by officers a short (distance) from the vehicle, with assistance from the Atascadero Police Department and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies,” Morro Bay police said.

Three other suspected remained in the car and were also apprehended, and the vehicle was recovered, police said.

A 16-year-old and 15-year-old, both of Porterville in Tulare County, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The 16-year-old suspect was charged on suspicion of grand theft auto, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, felony reckless evading, and a Tulare County warrant.

The younger suspect was charged on suspicion of resisting arrest, and a no bail warrant from Tulare County; the 15-year-old is also a missing juvenile from San Jose.

Both suspects are documented gang members from Porterville, police said.

No injuries or additional collisions were reported as a result of the pursuit and arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Morro Bay Police at 805-772-6225 or SLO County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.