Police arrest another man accused of using hospital patient’s stolen credit card to shop at Walmart

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police have located and arrested another man accused of stealing money from a patient’s wallet who was receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Gabriel Palmer, 35, was arrested, days after police arrested the primary suspect, Irvin Green, a hospital security guard, who allegedly stole money from the patient’s wallet after he got out of the hospital.

Couple with Florida ties feared dead after escaped inmates steal yacht in Caribbean: police

Investigators said the patient noticed $100 in cash and his debit card missing.

Police discovered more than $150 was used to purchase merchandise and gift cards at the Walmart Super Center on US Highway 19, along with another Walmart in Tampa.

Surveillance footage caught Palmer and Green during the unauthorized transactions. Palmer also tried to pay at self-checkout, but the transaction declined.

Police said Palmer is not an employee at the hospital where Green was affiliated.

Green and Palmer were arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.