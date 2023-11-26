Police arrest another smash-and-grab suspect in string of downtown Atlanta business break-ins

Police have arrested another person connected to a string-of-smash and grabs at a boutique in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood of Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco checked in with the owner of According to Fashion on Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to helping local shops thrive during the holiday shopping season.

“This last year has been, whew, it’s been tough,” said Catrina Cousar. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for me.”

Thieves have broken into her clothing store five times since March. At one point in the fall, thieves broke in three times in less than two weeks.

Surveillance video shows them look directly into the camera as they grab armfuls of clothing and stuff shoes into bags.

They left shattered windows and broken locks in their wake.

“You need to support these businesses,” Ticeauna Smith said.

She was shopping there on Small Business Saturday with her friend, Jabri Muhammad.

“Stop stealing. Go get a job!” Muhammad said.

Cousar said repeatedly replacing doors, locks and inventory has cost about $30,000.

“It’s sad that they would break into these small businesses that are not like a franchise,” said Smith. “They can’t just replace the money like that.”

A broader look at Atlanta Police Department data shows nearly 30 reported vehicle and building break-ins in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood this year.

This month, Cousar came face-to-face with one of the intruders when they walked into her store during business hours.

“He ran out. I called the police. He was arrested,” Cousar said.

His name is Aquavius Lee.

Police arrested Damarcus Wells in September.

Cousar said police success coupled with the start of the shopping season gives her a glimmer of hope.

“I’m still going to keep my spirits up,” Cousar said.

However, she loses her insurance next month because she’s considered high-risk now. Plus, she said she’s at risk of losing her dream

“I have a lot of decisions to make,” Cousar said.

APD said it is studying the trends there, and officers adjusted patrols based on the data.

Cousar said she will be open on Sunday and has an online store for those who want to take advantage of deals on Cyber Monday.

