Police arrest another teen in connection to the Houma Payne St. fatal shooting

Anox Smith, 18, turned himself in to the Houma Police Department eleven days after a shooting that left 16-year-old Sidney Nelson Jr. dead.

Police arrested Smith in connection with his suspected involvement in the murder. Triston Butler, and an unidentified 16-year-old male also face charges of second-degree murder, and also surrendered to the Houma Police Department. All three suspects are from Houma and Nelson was a native of Raceland.

Suspects are innocent until proven guilty. If found guilty, second-degree murder carries a life sentence.

Terrebonne Parish NAACP President Jerome Boykin brought Smith to law enforcement, and Smith turned himself in.

"I'd like to go on record thanking Mr. Boykin and the NAACP for their cooperation in this investigation," Theriot said. "Partnerships within the community are extremely important and this is another example of that."

Theriot said he was happy that all the suspects involved in the incident turned themselves in peacefully, and that what happened next was in the hands of the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office.

More: Teenage suspect in the Houma Payne St. shooting surrenders

President of the Terrebonne NAACP Jerome Boykin was contacted by Smith's mother who wanted her son to turn himself in safely. Boykin said the family never discussed what happened on April 24, the day Nelson was found dead, but said Smith would turn himself in Friday, May 5.

"I'm just glad that the families cooperated with me throughout this ordeal," said Boykin. "I was glad that she kept her word."

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Police arrest another teen in connection to Payne St. fatal shooting