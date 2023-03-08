Police arrest armed robbery suspects after pursuit from New Hampshire to Sterling, Mass.

Three suspects wanted for armed robbery were arrested Wednesday afternoon after police pursued them from New Hampshire to Sterling, Massachusetts.

Members of the Boxborough Police Department and Massachusetts State Police began to pursue the suspects before congested roadways forced them to abandon the chase, an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The vehicle was then reported to be stopped on Meetinghouse Road in Sterling. A perimeter was established while Air Wing, STOP Team and K-9 units arrived. The three suspects were then arrested and transported to the Leominster Barracks for processing.

Police have not identified the three suspects arrested and have not released the charges they face.

An MSP Marine Unit is also investigating a body of water in West Boylston in order to search for a possible bit of evidence that may have been discarded by the suspects while they fled.

