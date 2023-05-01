Police arrest Atascadero man for allegedly impersonating an officer, possessing ‘ghost gun’

A simple traffic stop landed an Atascadero man in jail after sheriff’s deputies discovered he had a warrant out for impersonating a police officer — and then was allegedly packing a “ghost gun” in his waistband to boot.

On April 14, deputies stopped 37-year-old Andre Lamar Brown at the intersection of El Camino Real and Montecito Avenue, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

After discovering the warrant, deputies then found the semi-automatic handgun with no serial number, commonly known as a “ghost gun,” along with additional firearm magazines in the vehicle.

Brown, a convicted felon, is prohibited from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition, and was arrested and booked into County Jail following the search of his vehicle, the release said.

Later, on April 25, an investigation of Brown’s home in the 9300 block of Rivera Lane by detectives with the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit recovered more weapons, according to the release.

“Additional weapons were found and additional charges were filed, including four counts of a felon in possession of firearm, two counts of possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and possession of a silencer,” the release read.

As of Monday afternoon, Brown remained in custody at the County Jail.