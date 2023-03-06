Police make arrest after autopsy suggests man's death was a homicide

A 34-year-old Montgomery man died from a gunshot wound Friday, and officers have arrested a 33-year-old and charged him with murder, police said.

Police found Antonio Fortson at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Sixth Street, according to a police news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

"The circumstances and cause of death were initially unknown which prompted a death investigation however, new evidence has determined that this case is a Homicide," according to the release.

The new evidence was brought to light because of the autopsy.

Montgomery Police charged Jarrett Dotson with murder in connection with Fortson's death. The United States Marshals Task Force arrested Dotson and took him to jail.

