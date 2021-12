ST. PETERSBURG — Police have arrested a man accused of robbing the Regions Bank at 3399 66th Street N. on Wednesday, St. Petersburg police said.

The robber, identified as 31-year-old Charles “Chad” Reschar, was captured on video handing a note to a teller. He implied he had a weapon but did not show it, police said.

Police did not say how much money Reschar made off with.