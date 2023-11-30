Police arrest Barberton man they say lied about armed robbery in Kenmore

Police arrested a Barberton man after investigators determined he lied to detectives about a robbery in Kenmore on Nov. 9 where he was attacked by two suspects who stole his electric bike and backpack.

The 34-year-old man was arrested just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at West Waterloo Road and 27 Street SW.

Initial report: Akron police searching for those involved in Thursday armed robbery in Kenmore

After the man reported the robbery, investigators met with and interviewed him multiple times. He presented detectives with multiple inconsistencies through their talks, arousing suspicion that the crime was fabricated, police explained.

Police later determined he had allegedly lied about a Toyota pulling up beside him, being struck by a man who hopped out of the vehicle with a pistol, having his items stolen by that individual and a woman driver pointing a gun at him, according to the news release.

Police charged him with falsification, making false alarms and obstructing official business.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Barberton man arrested after police say he lied about being robbed