Police arrest Bedford man after shots fired at Hampton Inn

Jan. 25—A 37-year-old Bedford man was arrested and charged with firing shots inside the Hampton Inn in Bedford early Tuesday morning.

Christopher A. Eggleston was formally charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, according to a news release.

Bedford police were called to the hotel at 8 Hawthorne Drive,around 12:06 a.m. on a report of disorderly conduct after a guest had reported a loud noise. Officers observed evidence of a gun being fired from one room into another, according to the news release.

Officers found Eggleston in a stairwell and a semi-automatic Glock handgun in his room. He was taken into custody without incident.

Eggleston was to be arraigned Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.