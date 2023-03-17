Police arrest Boise man after years of investigating alleged crimes against children

Fresno Bee
Mia Maldonado
The Boise Police Department has arrested a 63-year-old man charged with three counts of lewd conduct Friday.

According to a news release, police arrested Richard Pines, of Boise, after investigating alleged crimes involving minors in Ada and Boise County. In 2021, Boise police received new information and reopened investigations from his alleged crimes from 2004 to 2008. The allegations involved three juveniles.

Detectives from the Boise Police Special Victims Unit and victim witness coordinators have been working with victims, the Boise County Sheriff’s Office and the Boise County Prosecutor’s Office for two years to file criminal charges against Pines.

Pines is in custody at the Ada County Jail and is charged with three felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

“Victims in this investigation have been waiting years for criminal charges to be brought against this suspect,” Boise Police Captain Matt Jones said in the release. “I would like to thank the Boise County Sheriff’s Office and the Boise County Prosecutor’s Office for assisting our SVU detectives as they worked tirelessly to ensure these victims’ voices were heard. I would also like to recognize the victims in this case for remaining steadfast in their hope that justice would be served.”

Boise police are asking sexual abuse victims or anyone with more information about the investigation to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Boise police said its Special Victims Unit takes all reports of sexual abuse seriously and works with FACES of Hope Victim Center in Boise to provide support for victims. For more information, visit the FACES of Hope Victim Center website.

