Police arrest Bridgton man on assault and robbery charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Lawlor, Portland Press Herald, Maine
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dec. 11—Police arrested a Bridgton man early Saturday morning on assault and robbery charges.

Jon Mitchell, 21, of Bridgton, was charged with aggravated assault and robbery. A person who witnessed the assault of a woman in progress in the 100 block of Portland Road in Bridgton called police and told them that Mitchell had fled into the woods. Mitchell was located by the K-9 unit with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and arrested at about 4 a.m. on Saturday.

This story will be updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories