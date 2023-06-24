Police arrest Brunswick man after standoff on Forest Avenue

Jun. 24—A Brunswick man was arrested Friday night after displaying a rifle and threatening a Burger King employee, sparking a lengthy standoff in which a crisis negotiator and two armored vehicles were brought in, police said.

Gabriel McKusick, 44, faces criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and other charges, Portland police said in a statement Saturday morning. Officers said they found an AR-15 rifle and nearly 60 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle.

The incident started around 7 p.m. Friday when police were called to the 449 Forest Ave. fast-food restaurant after McKusick went through the drive-thru lane and allegedly threatened an employee before parking in the lot.

Police secured the parking lot and evacuated nearby businesses after they were unable to get the man to leave the vehicle.

A crisis negotiator from the Westbrook Police Department was brought in, as well as an armored vehicle used by Portland's Special Reaction Team to allow the negotiator to work safely. A second armored vehicle, and emergency medical personnel, were also brought to the scene.

After more than two hours of negotiation, officers used non-lethal distraction devices and chemical irritants to remove McKusick from the vehicle, police said. He was treated at the scene for minor cuts from broken glass and brought to Maine Medical Center before being taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

McKusick was also charged with failure to submit to arrest or detention, illegal possession of a firearm and creating a police standoff.

Two officers sustained minor injuries during the arrest and were treated at the scene.