Police arrest burglary suspect

Dec. 3—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a burglary suspect Wednesday.

At about 11 a.m., officers responded to Loganberry Circle after a woman called 911 to report a break-in, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement.

She told police she came home to find her front door broken in and a stranger standing in her dining room.

Police surrounded the area and arrested a man who had fled the scene, the statement said. The suspect had taken several items from the home which were recovered, police said.

The suspect was described as a 43-year-old Valdosta man who is charged with felony burglary, the statement said.

"The resident quickly contacted E911 with a detailed description of the offender led to officers being able to arrest this offender before he could flee the area. The officers did a great job working together to apprehend this subject," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.