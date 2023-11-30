Police arrest Cahokia Heights man wanted in March Belleville murder

A 39-year-old Cahokia Heights man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in March in a home on South 29th Street in Belleville, police said Thursday.

Vincent L. Allen, of the 1000 block of Water Street in Cahokia Heights, is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Paul Kirby in the head on March 12, according to charging documents issued by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task - Southern Illinois and Belleville Police located and arrested Allen at a residence in St. Louis, Belleville Assistant Police Chief Mark Heffernan said.

“Allen is currently in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center awaiting further court process,” Heffernan said.

St. Clair County court records do not list a defense attorney for Allen or a date for a detention hearing.

Heffernan said the case was originally investigated by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

“Information gathered during the Major Case investigation led directly to the suspect in this case,” Heffernan said. “Belleville detectives continued after the Major Case disbanded and the case culminated with charges being filed on Monday and Allen’s subsequent arrest on Wednesday.”

A motive in the shooting has not been released.

Heffernan said police are not seeking anyone else.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).