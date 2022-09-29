Police make arrest in Cameo Drive shooting

Sep. 28—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic police arrested a 22 year- old Willimantic man in connection with a shooting and car accident on Cameo Drive in August.

Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, who lives at 85 Cameo Dr. in Willimantic, was arrested by Willimantic Police on Monday.

He was issued a $250,000 bond and appeared at Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday. According to the court clerk's office, the case was continued to Nov. 3 as court officials await a plea.

Gomez- Silva was charged with first- degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal sale/ delivery/ transport of a long gun, risk of injury to a child, second- degree breach of peace and tampering with physical evidence.

Gomez-Silva was arrested in connection with an incident on Aug. 26.

According to police, officers responded to a report of someone being run over by a vehicle and gunshots in the area, arriving at the scene around 3: 30 p. m. that day.

The incident occurred at 80 Cameo Drive, which is Village Heights apartments.

Members of the Willimantic Accident Reconstruction Team and Detective Division were assigned to investigate the incident. Willimantic firefighters also responded with ambulances.

According to the Willimantic Fire Department, two individuals were injured after being hit by a car in the parking lot, both of whom were living in the area of Cameo Drive.

Firefighters transported a 21 year- old with " minor to moderate" injuries to Windham Community Memorial Hospital.

Willimantic firefighters also transported a 69- yearold male with " possible severe injuries" to Hartford Hospital after he was pulled under the car that hit him, according to firefighters.

The 69- year- old man received advanced life support Police said officers determined that Gomez- Silva fired at least one round from a rifle in an attempt to intimidate the crowd before leaving the scene.

Willimantic detectives located and interviewed Gomez- Silva a few days later. Police then sought a warrant for him, but didn't find the rifle.

Story continues

According to police, evidence at the scene was submitted to the forensics lab, resulting in a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network match.

Police said officers were informed that the evidence located at the Cameo Drive scene matched a case being investigated by Hartford Police Department.

Members of the accident reconstruction team and detective division placed Gomez- Silva under arrest on Monday.

After being notified about the Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, Page 4