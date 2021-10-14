Police arrest, charge man with murder in fatal Southeast Baltimore shooting

A 32-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to the fatal shooting of another man in the city’s McElderry Park neighborhood last month.

In a news release, the department wrote that Paul Hunter Jr. was arrested and charged with the murder of Kendall Scott, a 28-year-old who died Sept. 10 after he was found shot in the 400 block of North Montford Ave.

Hunter faces charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as various assault and weapons charges.

Police did not say in their release what Hunter’s alleged motive was to shoot Scott.

No attorney for Hunter is listed in online court records. He is currently scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charges in court on Nov. 9.