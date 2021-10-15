Police arrest, charge two men with murder of 62-year-old woman in East Baltimore

Police have arrested and charged two men with murder in the shooting death of a 62-year-old woman in East Baltimore in August.

In a news release, the department wrote that Taijhae Brown, 19, and Kennard Johnson, 32, both of Baltimore, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Grace Jackson on Aug. 31.

The two men also face attempted murder charges as police say they injured an unidentified 52-year-old man in the shooting.

Around 6:48 a.m. on Aug. 31, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of N. Patterson Park Avenue when responding to a Shot Spotter report of gunfire in the area.

Jackson died as a result of her injuries while the unidentified man survived, police said. They did not specify what Brown’s and Johnson’s alleged motive was for shooting the two victims in their news release Friday.

An attorney for Brown declined to comment on the case. The Public Defender’s Office, which is listed as representing Johnson in online court records, did not immediately comment on the charges.