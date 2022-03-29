Police arrest Chesapeake man in Virginia Beach bar shootout

Police arrested a Chesapeake man in connection with a weekend shooting outside a Virginia Beach bar that injured four people and resulted in two Virginia Beach police officers being placed on temporary administrative assignment.

Earl Thomas Royster Jr., 39, is charged with three counts of malicious assault and three firearms charges following the March 26 shooting in front of West Beach Tavern.

Virginia Beach police were monitoring the establishment due to recent violent incidents when, shortly after midnight, officers saw multiple people near the front of the business in an argument. The argument escalated and several people took out guns and started shooting.

Two officers exited their car to intervene and both shot at one of the armed individuals, police said. That person, who police do not believe was struck by the officers’ gunfire, fled the scene.

Virginia Beach police identified Royster as a suspect Monday. He is being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

A second shooter has not been identified.

Altogether, four people were injured and sustained injuries not considered life-threatening. They include a 17-year-old girl from Newport News who was shot in her lower leg and a 21-year-old Newport News man whose shooting is being investigated as “potentially self-inflicted,” according to a release.

Two other victims, a 37-year-old Chesapeake man and a 27-year-old Norfolk man, took themselves to a hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the department’s homicide unit. It will turn its findings over to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, which also responded to the scene and will conduct an independent investigation into the police shootings.

When both criminal investigations are complete, the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct an administrative investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Crime Solvers line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com