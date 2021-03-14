Police make arrest in city homicide

Mar. 13—HIGH POINT — A man was found dead outside a vacant building in south High Point, and police have charged a man with homicide.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, High Point Police Department officers responded to the 2000 block of S. Main Street after a call about a person on the ground.

Officers found a deceased man lying in front of a vacant auto parts building at the interchange of Interstate 85 Business. The victim suffered multiple wounds.

Antonio Foust, 59, was arrested and is being held at the Guilford County Jail under no bond, police say.

The identification of the deceased is known, but next of kin notification hadn't been made as of Saturday afternoon and the name of the man hadn't been released.

Anyone with information can contact the police at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.