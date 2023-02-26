Police arrest Colleyville burglar after 5-hour long search in different neighborhoods

A Southlake police K9 picked up a scent from the backpack a burglary suspect discarded during a five-hour long search by officials on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Colleyville police arrested a burglary suspect after a 5-hour long search on Saturday, according to police.

Colleyville police were dispatched to the 5200 block of Montclair Drive at about 5:39 a.m. Saturday about a suspicious person who was walking around with a flashlight looking into vehicles, according to police. Officers did not locate the subject.

At around 6:50 a.m., NETCOM dispatch received additional calls about a suspicious person walking in a neighbor’s yard in the 5200 block of Coventry Court and looking into vehicles, according to police.

The subject was dressed in all black and had a backpack. This description closely matched a burglary suspect on security video from another Colleyville neighborhood the previous week.

Soon after officers responded to this area, a suspect matching the description was seen, by police, running through a vacant lot on Bluebonnet Drive and was reported jumping fences between homes in the Stonecrest Estates, Montclair Parc, and Chelsea Park neighborhoods. Police secured a perimeter at this time.

Colleyville officers found a discarded backpack in an area that a burglar suspect was seen running on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. “The backpack contained ammunition, a pistol, and burglary tools,” police said.

A Southlake police K9 picked up a scent from the backpack. Just before 12:00pm a Southlake police officer and the KP located the suspect in the 5100 block of Camelot Drive, and the suspect was taken into custody with multiple officers present, according to police.

The suspect was a 32-year-old male.

“We continue to work through this investigation, including his ties to other crimes,” said Colleyville police in a statement.

Grapevine Police Department, Euless Police Department, Trophy Club Police Department, Hurst Police Department, Bedford Police Department also provided resources, additional officers, and drones to apprehend the suspect.

“I am proud of the hard work and perseverance that all of the involved officers put into bringing this suspect into custody,” said Michael C. Miller, Colleyville police chief. “These relationships are crucial during an incident of this magnitude. We would also like to thank our Colleyville residents for heeding our precautions, and reporting suspicious activity when it happened, we couldn’t do it without them.”

Anyone in this area who believes they were a victim of a related crime or anyone with video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Colleyville PD non-emergency line at 817-743-4522.