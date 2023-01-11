Police arrest Columbia woman for murder after discovering unidentifiable remains

The Columbia Police Department have arrested a 20-year-old Columbia woman for murder after locating unidentifiable human remains in north Columbia.

Missouri Police responded to a call for a welfare check at Hudson Hall on UM’s campus at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

After conducting their check, police conducted an investigation that led to the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officials discovered human remains. According to a press release, circumstances in which police found the remains were determined to be suspicious.

MUPD asked CPD to respond for the ensuing homicide investigation. Officials located a suspect and arrested Emily Adams, 20, after establishing probable cause.

Adams was arrested for second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse, according to CPD.

Police were unable to identify the remains, however, due to the body’s condition the body was found in.

Police noted they believe they have a good idea of the victim’s identification, CPD will investigate further investigate before releasing a name. Police will be referred to the victim as John Doe.

