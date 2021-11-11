Police make new arrest in Columbus homicide from August 2020

Columbus police announced Thursday that Wesley Terrance Whitehead Sr. has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 10, 2020 shooting that killed 20-year-old De'Monte M. Rayford and injured another person.

Whitehead, 30, was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT team members on a charge of murder. He is being held in the Franklin County jail.

Initially, police had arrested and charged suspect Deone Logan II in Akron on Aug. 27, 2020 in connection with the shooting. However, the case against him was closed in September due to "a lack of sufficient evidence to gain conviction" and "no willing witnesses at this time."

Rayford, of the East Side, was shot during an exchange of gunfire shortly after midnight in a parking lot in the 6000 block of Channingway Boulevard near Brice Road on the Far East Side.

He was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:05 a.m., police said.

Shannon Q. Knighten Jr., then 23, of the East Side, was injured in the shooting.

