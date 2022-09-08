Police make arrest in connection with Saturday homicide

Sep. 8—Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend in Terre Haute.

Richard Sandlin, who was wanted for questioning in connection with the death of Donald Riley, was arrested and booked into Vigo County Jail, according to Terre Haute police.

He was taken into custody Wednesday night near Gallagher Road and Rio Grande Avenue in northern Vigo County.

Prior to ‪9 P.M.‬, members of the Terre Haute police detective division were assisted by the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force and Indiana State Police in locating and arresting Sandlin.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Sandlin on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a handgun. He already had an active warrant for probation violation on an unrelated case.

The shooting occurred Saturday night in the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue.