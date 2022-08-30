Police arrest convicted sex offender for indecency with children

Aug. 29—Palestine police arrested a man Sunday evening after he was accused of exposing himself to multiple children.

Registered sex offender Jobie Taylor, 64, of Palestine, was arrested on three counts of indecency with a child-exposure and indecent exposure.

Taylor was previously convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact in the early 2000's.

According to Chief Mark Harcrow, officers responded to a report of man exposing himself outside a home just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, to the 2100 block of West Point Tap.

Harcrow said Corporal Austin Goins and Detective Jason Waldon talked to a woman who said her daughter and friends had been playing outside of their home when her daughter came inside and told her a man was standing outside a neighbor's home touching himself inappropriately in front of the girls. The mother said she then went outside and saw the man exposing himself.

Johnson was arrested without incident and booked into the Anderson County Jail.

Information on Registered Sex Offenders is public information and can be found on the Texas DPS Sex Offender Registry Website.

On the Net: https://publicsite.dps.texas.gov/SexOffenderRegistry