Police make an arrest in county line shooting

Mar. 13—Law enforcement in Etowah County have made an arrest in the case of a shooting that occurred last week.

Friday, two men were injured, one critically, in a shooting that happened near U.S. 278 East around the Calhoun-Etowah county line, according to Etowah County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Josh Morgan.

Charles Mize, 21, was arrested Saturday for his involvement in the shooting. Mize was charged with reckless endangerment and assault 1st, and is being held on $105,000 bond.

Morgan told The Anniston Star that due to the amount of evidence and witness testimony to process, more arrests may still be to come.

Morgan said one of the suspects involved in the shooting may not be charged, as there is some speculation that it was self defense. Investigators are waiting on the district attorney's decision before making an arrest in that case.

The shooting occurred after an argument began at a gathering. Morgan said all parties involved knew each other prior to the incident, and there was no threat to the public.

A report from the ECSO said one victim was transported to a local hospital, the other had to be airlifted to Birmingham due to sustaining "life threatening injuries."

The Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics is assisting the Etowah County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

