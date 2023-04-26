Local man arrested in Kentucky in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash in Moraine

An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on I-75 in Moraine last week, according to police.

Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Parish announced Wednesday morning that the department “recovered a vehicle and arrested a suspect.”

During a press conference, Parish identified the suspect as Nicholas DeBello of Huber Heights.

“Our investigators worked around the clock on Friday and through the weekend to gain additional footage and develop leads,” Parish said.

This led to the identification of the suspect vehicle as a 2021 Ram 2500 pickup truck that was registered to DeBello, Parish said.

According to Parish, police were able to track DeBello’s truck to a campground in Oldham County, Kentucky. The truck still had “obvious” and “fairly significant” damage to the passenger side front area, he said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers from the Florence Police Department in Kentucky located and arrested DeBello on an unrelated probation violation warrant that had been issued by the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Parish said.

DeBello was booked in the Boone County Jail in Kentucky.

Parish says they will be seeking formal charges against DeBello from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office in the days to come. He has not been charged at this time.

The crash happened early Friday morning on I-75 southbound, just North of Dryden Road.

A preliminary investigation showed that 20-year-old Emily Ryan’s vehicle became disabled in the right lane of travel.

Ryan had apparently gotten out of the vehicle and was hit by a “full-size white pickup truck” that was also traveling South on the interstate. The truck continued South and exited the interstate onto Dryden Road.

Ryan was pronounced deceased on the scene.

“Witness accounts and area surveillance footage have helped to identify the suspect vehicle as a newer, white, full-size pickup truck with amber cab lights on the roof and obvious damage to the front passenger side and headlight assembly,” Parish previously said.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.