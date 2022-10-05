Police make arrest in death of Hartford man hit by stray gunfire when he stepped out to get a hot dog

Police arrested a man allegedly involved in the May homicide of a 59-year-old man hit by stray gunfire after stepping out to buy a hotdog, according to Hartford police.

Jose Estrada, 23, of Hartford was arrested by the Hartford Police Department Wednesday on an active warrant for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Guillermo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, 59, left his home on the morning of May 10 to go get a hotdog and some fresh air. He was hit by stray gunfire from a drive-by shooting near his apartment and died later the same day from his injuries. He was not the intended target of the shooting, police said.

Mothers United Against Violence held a vigil in his memory on May 16 with Gonzalez’s family, Rev. Henry Brown and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin in attendance.

Bronin said police had substantial leads on the people responsible at the time.

Police determined a suspect during the investigation and obtained a warrant on May 26 for Estrada’s arrest. He was located by detectives Wednesday and brought into custody, police said.

He was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of criminal attempt of murder and reckless endangerment.

Estrada was held on a $2 million bond, police said.