Police arrest driver accused of hitting DeKalb crossing guard, speeding away

Police have arrested a man they say hit a crossing guard with his car and then drove away.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was at a Tuesday night news conference when Decatur police announced they had arrested Alrahman Heath, 38.

Jeffrey Smith, 69, was helping a student walk across South Candler Street when he was struck by a car that failed to yield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Smith suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

It’s unclear what school the student attended because Agnes Scott College, Beacon Hill Middle School and Oakhurst Cooperative Preschool are all in the area. The student was not hurt.

TRENDING STORIES:

Heath is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail on hit and run and failure to yield charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]