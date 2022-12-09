Police arrest driver accused of killing woman, girl in River Oaks crash while racing

River Oaks police said they have arrested a driver accused of causing a crash that killed a woman and a teenage girl and critically injured a man last week on Texas 183.

Nelson Ramirez, 19, of Sansom Park, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault, police said in a news release. Police said their investigation found Ramirez was driving “at an extremely high rate of speed” when his vehicle hit the victims’ car.

A second suspect, who authorities believe was racing Ramirez at the time of the crash, is a juvenile and his name has not been released. Police said his case will be sent to Tarrant County Juvenile Services for prosecution.

The River Oaks Police Department responded to the accident about 9:20 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 4400 block of River Oaks Boulevard (State Highway 183) and found Fort Worth police and firefighters trying to help the victims, the department said.

A 37-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl died at the scene. A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the same vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Keith Lake wrote in a Facebook post that his daughter, Madison Lake, and girlfriend, Cindy Griffin, died in the accident and Madison’s boyfriend, Bishop Kline, was injured. Keith Lake said that police told him two pickup trucks were racing when one of them crashed into his girlfriend’s car.

“I lost these 2. Beautiful girls tonight, because of some teens wanting to race their trucks down the road, I lost my 17 yr old daughter and the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with,” Lake wrote.