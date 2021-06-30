Lexington police arrest driver in alleged drive-by shooting from social media dispute

David Travis Bland
·1 min read

Lexington Police Department arrested one person Wednesday it says was involved in a drive-by shooting in a neighborhood.

Lexington officer charged 19-year-old Patrick Riley Prewitt of Lexington with conspiracy. Prewitt was the driver in the shooting, according to police. Officers also charged him with drug possession, jail records show.

Prewitt was in Lexington County Detention Center awaiting his $17,000 bond to be paid as of Wednesday evening.

Prewitt’s arrest comes after another 19-year-old, Roosevelt Erik Garway Jr, shot into a home on the 300 block of Coventry Lakes Drive in the Mallard Lakes neighborhood on Monday, according to police. Prewitt drove the BMW which Garway fired out of, police said. No one was injured in the shooting.

A person at the house told investigators that he had been having a dispute with Garway over social media and that the shooting was believed to be in retaliation, a police report noted.

Police have warrants charging Garway with attempted murder, gun possession during a violent crime, firing into a home and conspiracy.

If convicted, Prewitt faces up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge.

The police are asking that anyone with information or tips about the shooting call individuals Detective Payton at 803-359-6260 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at midlandscrimestoppers.com or 888-274-6372

