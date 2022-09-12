Police arrest driver after chase, crash

Sep. 12—CUMBERLAND — A New Jersey man who crashed a stolen vehicle after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from LaVale to Cumberland was ultimately arrested when police found him Sunday near the city's downtown.

Ronnie D. Hamilton, 28, of Howell, was being held Monday without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center following an initial appearance before a district court commissioner, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said via news release.

The pursuit reportedly began when a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle operated by Hamilton just after 11 a.m. in LaVale Sheetz parking lot because it did not have validation tabs on a Maryland license plate. Deputies said Hamilton drove to Winchester Road, then Interstate 68 East. He lost control of the vehicle at the bottom of the U.S. Route 220 exit ramp. Hamilton allegedly left the damaged vehicle and fled on foot, entering a passerby's vehicle, but was refused transport. He entered a second vehicle, and that driver took Hamilton to the city, not knowing he was wanted by police.

After dropping Hamilton off, the driver, who had become suspicious of Hamilton, reported the incident to Cumberland Police, prompting a search near the Union Rescue Mission. A short time later, Hamilton was captured after a short foot pursuit by a Maryland State Police trooper at South Centre Street and Dexter Place.

Police said the vehicle Hamilton crashed was stolen in New Jersey, and the Maryland registration on it was taken off a vehicle on Sideling Hill.

Hamilton was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft $1,500 to under $25,000, trespassing on posted property, obstructing and hiding police, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding, fleeing and eluding uniformed police on foot, unlawfully entering vehicle, driving on suspended license, driving without a license and disobeying a lawful order of police.