Police arrest driver who fled fatal auto-pedestrian accident scene Wednesday evening

Oklahoma City police have arrested a driver whom they say initially fled on foot after backing over and killing another man at an apartment complex construction site near Memorial Road and Western on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a call just after 5 p.m. concerning the auto-pedestrian accident in the 1400 block of Highland Park Boulevard.

A department spokesman said surveillance footage shows the victim was struck by the backing vehicle as he walked through an area at the construction site for apartments where vehicles were being parked.

After the accident, the van driver fled the scene on foot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, the driver surrendered to police. The man, whom The Oklahoman isn't identifying because he has not yet been charged, was arrested on a complaint of leaving the scene of a fatality accident, a spokesperson said.

