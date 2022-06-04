Police arrest driver who fled scene after fatal pedestrian crash on Storrow Drive

A young man was killed early Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on Storrow Drive, said Massachusetts State Police.

Shortly after 1 a.m. troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlborough.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Jennings was walking on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 north when he was struck and killed. Jennings was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to officers, a motorist driving behind the suspect vehicle, a gray 2007 Honda Accord, followed it after it fled from the crash. The witness followed the Accord all the way to an apartment building at 65 Centre St. in Lynn and provided its location and license plate to the police.

When troopers arrived at Centre Street in Lynn they located Miguel Rodriguez, 36, in possession of the key to the Accord, and additional investigation corroborated that he had been using the car, which is registered to another man.

A trooper then administered a breath test to Rodriguez which showed a blood alcohol content of .119 roughly two hours after the crash.

Based on the evidence and witness statements Rodriguez was arrested and charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in injury or death, and failure to stop or yield.

Rodriguez is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

