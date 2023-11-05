Police arrest driver suspected of DUI after car gets stuck near SLO roundabout

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a driver believed to be driving under the influence on Saturday at around 8 p.m., according to a post on the department’s X, formerly Twitter, account.

Police responded to a report made about a collision near the roundabout on Tank Farm Road to discover the driver had collided with the curb and was stuck, according to the police.

The driver was not injured and then taken to jail on suspicion of charges of driving under the influence.

No additional details about the incident were released.