Police arrest driver suspected of fatally running over man on Phalen Blvd., then driving off

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
A 23-year-old man was arrested early Monday on suspicion that he fatally ran over and killed a 60-year-old pedestrian in St. Paul before driving off.

Also Monday, police identified the victim as Lor Xiong, of St. Paul.

Officers located Xiong down "in the middle of the intersection" in the westbound lane of Phalen Boulevard at Atlantic Avenue about 9 p.m. Sunday, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

He was unresponsive and had significant head injuries, police said. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

"A witness said he saw the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on Phalen at a high rate of speed just before striking the victim," Linders said.

License plate information for witnesses led officers to a home in the 300 block of Toronto Street in St. Paul, where they located the motorist and a damaged SUV, according to police.

The driver, who lives in St. Anthony, is being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. The jail log also notes that authorities believe his blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was above 0.08%, the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

However, Linders said, it remains "unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident."

