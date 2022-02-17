Police arrest Dujuan Woods in shooting death of 24-year-old man in east Phoenix

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

Phoenix police made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old man Sunday morning in east Phoenix.

Dujuan Woods, 29, was arrested in connection to this case, police said Thursday.

Officers were called about a shooting at 10:30 a.m. in the area near McDowell Road and 36th Street, in east Phoenix. At the location, they found the man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Dewey Leflore, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Woods was booked into a Maricopa County jail and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Officials did not release any additional details.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police arrest Dujuan Woods in shooting death of man in east Phoenix