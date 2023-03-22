Police arrest Elk Grove man suspected in ‘numerous explosions’ in south Sacramento

Investigators arrested an Elk Grove man identified as a suspect in numerous explosions over the past several months in south Sacramento.

Robert Ziganto, 61, was arrested Tuesday after authorities served a search warrant at his home, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a news release.

Ziganto was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he remained in custody Wednesday. His bail amount was set at $100,000.

Jail records show Ziganto was arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive, possessing a destructive device or explosive in a public place and possessing ingredients to make a destructive device. He is scheduled to make his first appearance Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court.

Police said the “numerous explosions” that occurred over the past several months resulted in property damage. The Police Department has not released any details about these reported incidents, including how man explosions occurred, whether they occurred at homes or businesses and what kind of damage investigators found.

Ziganto was initially identified as a “person of interest” through the course of the investigation, police said.

On Tuesday, the Police Department — with help from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the Elk Grove Police Department and the FBI Sacramento field office — served a search warrant at Ziganto’s home. The Police Department did not release any details about what, if anything, was found at his home.

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to this ongoing investigation to officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips website and app.