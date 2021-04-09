Police arrest Elkhart man after two chases and a standoff in New Paris

Steve Wilson, Goshen News, Ind.
·1 min read

Apr. 8—NEW PARIS — An Elkhart man is facing several criminal charges following a pursuit that began in Goshen and ended in New Paris Thursday.

Dillon Scholl, 22, has been charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun without a license, reckless driving, driving without a license, possession of methamphetamine, as well as three additional warrants, according to a Goshen Police Department news release.

The incident began Wednesday and then started up again Thursday. GPD officers attempted to stop a vehicle, which had been reported stolen, in the 300 block of Johnston Street around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday. The driver fled, and in a separate report, police estimated the truck reached speeds of more than 110 mph down South Main Street.

"The subject driving failed to stop and fled from officers," GPD Spokesperson Polly Hoover said in the release. "He proceeded to lead officers on a vehicle pursuit through Goshen. The pursuit was terminated on the south side of Goshen without apprehending the suspect. This morning, officers located this same vehicle in Goshen and attempted to conduct a traffic stop," Hoover said Thursday in the release after the arrest.

Hoover said the driver failed to comply and led Goshen Police on a pursuit that traveled into New Paris, then stopped the vehicle and attempted to hide in an acquaintance's home.

Officers from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Goshen police surrounded the home and the suspect, Dillon Scholl, was taken into custody without further incident.

A detective at the scene said a 10-year-old boy was in the home asleep, but police were able to communicate with him to leave the house, which he did.

The incident remains under investigation.

Recommended Stories

  • Poll: Nicola Sturgeon to win independence 'super-majority' without Alex Salmond's help

    Nicola Sturgeon is on course to win an independence "super-majority" in next month's Holyrood election without Alex Salmond's new party getting a seat, according to a poll that delivered a boost to her campaign to break up Britain. The Ipsos Mori poll for STV News predicted the SNP will return 70 of the 129 MSPs, giving Ms Sturgeon a majority of 11, while the pro-separation Scottish Greens would return a record 11 MSPs. Although Mr Salmond's Alba Party would fail to win a seat, the Holyrood chamber would still contain a large majority of pro-separation MSPs, increasing pressure on Boris Johnson to drop his opposition to another separation referendum. Ms Sturgeon has said she wants to stage another separation vote by the end of 2023, after world leaders have stopped announcing mass Covid deaths on a daily basis but during Scotland's recovery from the pandemic. The poll also showed that the issue of independence was the most important when voters decided which party to support (49 per cent). This was followed by education (28 per cent), the NHS (27 per cent), the economy (16 per cent) and Covid (15 per cent). Support for separation was the same as when the pollster conducted its previous survey in February, with 52 per cent support and 48 per cent opposition.

  • Richard Li’s PCCW Weighs $1 Billion IT Solutions Unit Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- PCCW Ltd., a Hong Kong telecommunications, media and technology conglomerate controlled by billionaire Richard Li, is exploring a sale of its information technology and data centers unit, according to people familiar with the matter.PCCW is working with a financial adviser as it evaluates a possible transaction that could value PCCW Solutions Ltd. at more than $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Prospective suitors including other telecom companies and private equity firms have expressed interest in acquiring all or part of the business, the people said.Shares in PCCW rose as much as 4.1% on Friday, their largest intraday jump since Feb. 10, giving the company a market value of $4.5 billion.PCCW Solutions offers digital services including IT, cloud computing, internet of things, e-commerce and data centers, according to its website. It has a presence in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia.Considerations are preliminary and PCCW could decide to retain the assets, the people said. A representative for PCCW declined to comment.Hong Kong telecommunications firm HKT Ltd., which is controlled by PCCW, last year drew preliminary interest from investment funds for its international enterprise unit, PCCW Global, people familiar with the matter said at the time.(Updates with share price in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boris Johnson’s Brexit ‘betrayal’ is factor behind Northern Ireland violence, Stormont minister says

    In a thinly veiled attack on the PM, Northern Ireland justice minister Naomi Long said his Brexit deal has caused 'hurt and instability'.

  • RBI Bond-Buying Pledge Seen Only Giving Short-Term Market Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India’s pledge to buy as much as 1 trillion rupees ($13.4 billion) of bonds this quarter has sent a wave of relief through the sovereign debt market. However, some say the move may be insufficient in the face of the nation’s near-record borrowing plan.India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield extended its decline to 6.03% after posting its biggest intraday drop in two months on Wednesday following RBI’s explicit assurance of debt purchases.“While RBI remains supportive of the market, we still believe demand-supply dynamics remain unfavorable,” Standard Chartered Plc analysts including Nagaraj Kulkarni wrote in a note. The bank estimates the RBI would need to buy five trillion rupees of bonds to plug the demand-supply gap.Indian bond yields surged to their highest in almost a year last month as the government’s plans to sell 12.1 trillion rupees of debt in the fiscal year that started in April and global reflation bets dampened the demand for sovereign notes.With the RBI unable to cut rates due to persistent inflation pressure, tension between traders and the central bank kept building as auctions were scrapped and market participants pushed for a formal bond-purchase plan.RBI chief Shaktikanta Das had earlier said the central bank bought 3.1 trillion rupees worth of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, and planned similar or more purchases this year. On Wednesday, the RBI said the new plan was included in its liquidity projections for the year, without giving details on purchases after the first quarter.Fundamentals don’t justify the scope for a sizable rally in India’s 10-year government bonds considering “external conditions and lingering inflation risks,” Duncan Tan, a rates strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. wrote in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • From stage to canvas: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition

    In a Seoul cafe, K-pop stars Song Min-ho and Kang Seung-yoon talk through a selection of their paintings and photographs that will be headed for a London exhibition this autumn. Mainly known for their music, the WINNER bandmates will showcase their art, alongside fellow K-pop singer Henry Lau, at the START Art Fair, held at the Saatchi Gallery and coinciding with the famed Frieze Art Week. "Music tells a story, whether it’s of a happy ending or a sad ending, there seems to be a clear-cut ending," rapper Song, who is mainly known by his stage name MINO, told Reuters.

  • Bitcoin Hits Tipping Point After Skyrocketing On Investment Mania

    More people are investing in Bitcoin after an avalanche of coronavirus stimulus shocked the cryptocurrency back to life last year. But as the price of Bitcoin foams higher — sweeping up everything from Elon Musk to the country's oldest bank to the Oakland A's — questions have been reignited over whether the digital asset truly has a place in the world...

  • IRS: 25 million payments sent in latest round of stimulus 

    Yahoo Finance's Denitsa Tsekova breaks down the latest round of stimulus checks.

  • I received two $1,400 stimulus payments because I was also claimed as a dependent. Should I give one back?

    The Moneyist: ‘You cannot be claimed as a dependent and file a tax return yourself and expect a payment. It’s one or the other.’

  • Why 23-Year-Old Who Seems To Have It All Says She’s Living A Nightmare

    Jen is 23, has a successful business and a healthy 3-year-old daughter. Some may say she appears to have it all. But Jen says her life is a mess. “I’m struggling to move forward with my ex-boyfriend, Chris, the father of our daughter,” Jen says. Jen says she and Chris have had a rocky relationship since their daughter was born. She claims he would take off and leave for months at a time, leaving her to raise the little girl as a single parent. She says they haven’t seen each other in almost a year and only recently started talking again. “Chris wants to be back. He wants to be a part of my life and our daughter’s life,” Jen says. “My feeling is if Chris wants a relationship with me, then he better go do what I told him from the start and be a co-parent.” In the video above, hear what Chris says about his relationship with Jen – and about his own behavior. On Thursday’s episode of Dr. Phil, hear from Jen’s father and her best friend and why they both say Jen should not be in a relationship with Chris. Are Jen and Chris able to move forward and learn to co-parent? Hear what Dr. Phil says he believes they both must do. Check local listings to see where you can watch "'My Dad Can’t Stand My Ex-Boyfriend.'" TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Hopelessly in need of Dr. Phil's Help?

  • China warns US and its allies not to boycott Beijing Games, politicize the Olympics

    Chinese officials warned that Washington would face a "robust Chinese response" if the US boycotts next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

  • First White House budget proposal to preview Biden's goals

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will release his first budget proposal to Congress on Friday, offering a long-awaited glimpse into his policy agenda that will mark a sharp departure from his predecessor, Donald Trump. Nearly three months into a job consumed by a fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget proposal could shed light on the Democratic president's priorities ranging from cybersecurity to immigration and climate change. Among other measures, the document is expected to request some $715 billion for the Department of Defense, roughly even in inflation-adjusted terms with this year, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says his state is suing the CDC to bring back cruises

    DeSantis said the decision was made on behalf of state residents who depend on an "open cruise industry,"

  • WWE WrestleMania 37: Get yourself familiar with Tampa roadways and Raymond James Stadium

    Getting ready for the trip to Tampa for WWE’s WrestleMania 37.

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • U.S. could face a sixth year of above-average Atlantic storms - forecasters

    The United States should prepare for a sixth year of above-average number of Atlantic hurricanes, Colorado State University (CSU) forecasters said in the first official 2021 outlook on Thursday. Last year saw a record of 30 named storms that ran through the initial 21 chosen names and required nine Greek letters. Colorado State forecasters on Thursday estimated 17 named storms and eight hurricanes will form this year, above the historical average of 12 storms and six hurricanes.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • Threat of very large hail, damaging winds in Friday weather forecast for North Texas

    There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday night.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mozambique Palma attack: How people tried to flee the assault

    Survivors and their family members recount what happened when Islamist militants targeted Palma.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib vows to fight bankruptcy over tax bill

    Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak said he has received a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay $411 million in taxes, slamming it as a political move to wreck his career. In a Facebook post, Najib said the bankruptcy notice was issued Tuesday at the end of the first day of an appeal to overturn his graft conviction and 12-year prison sentence. Najib, 67, faced multiple corruption charges after he lost 2018 elections in a shocking defeat fueled by public anger over a multi-billion-dollar looting at the 1MDB investment fund that he founded.